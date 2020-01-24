Dr. Dan Mertz, 91, of Columbia, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Columbia VA Hospital.

No memorial service will be held at Dan’s request.

Dan Mertz was born Sept. 19, 1928 in St. Marys, Ohio, the second child of Ernest and Martha Post Mertz. After he graduated from high school in 1946, Dan joined the U.S. Navy, spending the next three years on and off of a naval ship, sailing around the world. In 1949, he started school at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, beginning a long educational career which took him to study abroad at the Sorbonne in Paris, and the University of Laval in Quebec. His extensive studies ultimately earned him his B.S. in botany from Miami University and ultimately received his Ph.D. in plant physiology at the University of Texas at Austin in 1960. While in Austin, he met and married Betty Tanner, and they had their first child together. After finishing his studies in Texas, Dan moved his family to Columbia to accept a job as a professor of biological sciences at the University of Missouri, Columbia, and taught until his retirement in 1991. During his tenure at the University of Missouri, Dan received four Fulbright-Hays Scholarships as a professor of plant physiology at the University of Glasgow, Scotland, two at the University of Dakar, Senegal and at Hassan II University, Rabat, Morocco.

In his retirement, Dan enjoyed traveling extensively and exploring all around the world with his second wife, Sally Lynn Mertz. They spent their time in Columbia surrounded by friends and family, and their beloved dogs.

Dan is survived by his three children: Jodelle (Douglas) Gayou, Daniel (Pamela) Mertz and Brenda Mertz, all of Columbia; step-daughter Wendy (Ken) Yelton; grandchildren: Audrey and Scott Gayou, Emily Woodruff and Maria Mertz, Madison Mertz and Benjamin Yelton, all of Columbia; great-grandchildren: Isla and Eloise Woodruff; sister, Marilyn (Paul) Smith of St. Marys; sister-in-law, Mary Mertz of Lima, Ohio.

His parents, brothers Richard and Wendell, sister Jeanette and wife Sally Mertz preceded him in death.

