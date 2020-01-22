Andrew Michael Lenz, son of Mike and Debbie Lenz, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the age of 39.

Visitation will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Revolution Church, followed by a celebration of Andrew’s life at 11 a.m. Memorials may be given to Camp Barnabas.

He was born on Dec. 20, 1980 in Bethany, and was placed in a wonderful foster home, until his forever family took him home on Nov. 9, 1981 and then adopted him. Although Andrew was totally dependent on others for all of his care, he brought joy to everyone he ever met. The doctors advised Mike and Debbie to not adopt Andrew and said he would probably not live to be three-years-old. They just didn’t understand that God had other plans for him and how many lives He wanted to touch through Andrew.

People would look at Andrew and say he had special needs, but those that got to know him knew that he was just special. All of his therapists, teachers, aides and respite care givers loved him deeply. His favorite thing to do was worship God and he would squeal with delight and laugh when he was enjoying the presence of God. Andrew is living proof that every life has a significant purpose!

Andrew attended Delmar Cobble State School until he turned 22. At that time, Andrew made the transition from his childhood home into Dixon Nursing and Rehab in Dixon. The staff and residents not only took great care of him, they loved him and became his extended family.

Andrew will be missed by his parents, Mike and Debbie (Schiefer) Lenz; his sister, Rachel Lenz and her children, Ava and Aiden. He will also be missed by his grandfather, Elmer Schiefer and his grandmother, Elsie Lenz; his aunts and uncles, Sandi and Jim Bailie, David and Michelle Schiefer, Christopher Schiefer, Shirley Lenz, James and Pam Lenz, Kathy and Greg Tebbenkamp, Dennis Lenz and Phyllis (Jean) Devine; and his cousins Jeremy Lenz, Adam Lenz, Jon Lenz, Hollee Tebbenkamp, Kit Tebbenkamp, Aaron Tebbenkamp, Curt Lenz, Katie Richards, Jordan Schiefer, Evan Schiefer and Austin Schiefer.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Eldon Lenz; his grandmother, Bernice Schiefer and his uncle, David Lenz.