Gary Tapp won the race and is “Walking around Heaven.” He left his earthly home on Monday, January 13, 2020 to reunite with family gone before him.

Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18 at Second Missionary Baptist Church, Columbia. A Celebration of Gary’s life will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday at the Sunrise Optimist Club, Columbia.

Gary was a 1980 graduate of Rock Bridge High School. In 2010, Gary was honored into the Rock Bridge Sports Hall of Fame. Gary was awarded the 1979 high school All American football player. He was a team member on the Rock Bridge basketball and baseball teams.

Gary went on to play football at Missouri Western State University and Minnesota State Community and Technical College where he graduated with an Associate of Arts degree.

Gary was instrumental in forming the Community basketball team for youth and was an officiant for all sports with Columbia Parks and Recreation Department.

Gary’s work experience included University Hospital and was currently employed as a wastewater operator with 3M Corporation for over 30 years.

An avid Mizzou and St. Louis Cardinal fan, he enjoyed all sports.

Gary was a member of Second Missionary Baptist Church and a faithful member of the SMBC Male Chorus for over 20 years. He traveled all over with the “fellas.”

Above all, Gary deeply loved his daughters. His three daughters are Vanessa Green, Jacqueline Tapp and Valen Devereaux (Qwan). He adored his grandchildren: Taivion, Jyrelle, DeVante and Jakailyn Tapp and Khalil, Gianna, Nina Devereaux and Aaliyah Green. Gary delighted in his role as Paw Paw.

Gary’s rich Tapp heritage was important to him. His Mother and Daddy Savannah and Mary Ernestine Tapp preceded him in death. Other family members Wynna Faye Elbert, Melva Jo Van Buren, Wayne (“Red”) Tapp and Jakailyn Vante Tapp, infant son of daughter Jacqueline also preceded him in death.

Gary cherished growing up in the Tapp family. Gary was brother to Howard Tapp, Teresa Lankford, Melva Jo Van Buren, Wynna Faye Elbert, Alma Tapp, Marvin Tapp, Maurice Tapp (Joan), Freda Tapp, Jackie Cody (Jonas) and Cheryl Bell (Tommy).

Gary was uncle to many nieces and nephews and rarely missed a graduation, wedding or family celebration.

Gary was a steadfast love, friend and partner to Dana LaFontaine for the past seven years. Gary and Dana’s families lives were blended and Gary was respected and loved. His presence and fun-loving spirit will be so missed.

A smile ever present on his countenance and a true friend to all.