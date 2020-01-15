Krista M. White passed away at home on Thursday, December 26, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born to Dona and James Jones on May 25, 1966 in Roswell, New Mexico. Krista lived in Denver, Colorado until she was 11-years-old, at which point she moved to Columbia with her mother, Dona. Krista attended Oakland Middle School, and later earned her degree from Hickman High School, where she ran track and graduated with honors. Krista attended Mount Holyoke College and Sorbonne University in Paris, where she received a bachelor’s degree in education. Krista married John Barak White on Sept. 23, 1989. Krista went on to receive her master’s degree in foreign language from the University of Missouri.

Krista had many hobbies, including running marathons and training dogs in agility and obedience. She ran nine marathons, and even won the Heart of America, the Columbia area marathon. Krista also participated in the AKC national tournament of dog agility with her beloved dog, Spark.

Krista was preceded in death by her father, James, and his brother, Robert Jones, and all of her grandparents: Burl and Jo Wilkerson, and Robert and Pauline Jones. Krista is survived by her three brothers: Marcus, Mike and Rob; stepbrother John Everson; her two sisters: Amy and Jamie; her mother Dona; her two sons: Jonathan and Nicholas and his wife Maria; and her husband John.

Krista made a friend out of every person she came into contact with, and had a large following in the dog agility and running communities. Any donations on Krista’s behalf should be directed to the Vincent P. Gurucharri MD Foundation or the Columbia Second Chance.