Betty Sue Casteel, 85, of Columbia, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 6, 2020 surrounded by her family.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday, Jan. 13 at Memorial Funeral Home, with funeral services at noon. Entombment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Betty Sue Arnold was born on June 15, 1934 in Columbia, the daughter of L.H. Arnold and Allene (Potts) Arnold. She was united in marriage to Wallace “Wally” Dale Casteel on June 13, 1954. Their marriage lasted 49+ years until his passing in March of 2004.

Throughout her working career she held jobs at the Missouri State Teachers Association, Holiday Inn East and Atkins, Inc.

Betty Sue enjoyed dancing, roller skating, ceramics, knitting, cross stitch, crocheting, and spending time with family and friends at their cabin at the Lake of the Ozarks. She and Wally always enjoyed their time spent dancing with their friends.

Survivors include her two sons: Steven (Holly) Casteel and David (Ryanne) Casteel; and three grandchildren: Bryan Casteel, Brandon Casteel and Chloe (Casteel) Rimer (AJ).

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Alzheimer’s Association in care of the funeral home.

