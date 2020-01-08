Columbia-Grace Coats Tietz, 69, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Boone Hospital.

Grace was born to parents Bob Coats and Helen Easley Coats Dec. 30, 1950. Grace loved growing up on her family farm with sisters and wonderful parents, which she always held very dear to her heart. Grace attended Columbia schools and graduated from Hickman High school in 1969. Grace moved to Houston, Texas in 1975 with her sisters and was employed by the Johnson Space center. She married in 1976 and had two amazing daughters. Grace moved back to Columbia in 1997. She enjoyed spending time with her daughters and grandchildren who meant the world to her. Grace also loved the country life and enjoyed learning new crafts, especially working with leather.

Grace is survived by her daughters: Kristen Tietz Launius and husband Steve and Candace Tietz Jackson and husband Brian; grandchildren: Gaberial Launius, Dylan Launius, Isabella Launius and Samuel Launius; sisters: Jean Coats and Jo Ann Coats Hofeditz and husband Vincent; nephew, Karl Hofeditz and wife Jamie; and niece, Lisa Hofeditz Craig and husband Thomas.

