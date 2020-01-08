Frances Ann Frank, 75, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019 at Mercy South Hospital of St. Louis.

Services were held Saturday, Jan. 4 at the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Belleville, Illinois.

Ann Frank was born May 9, 1944 to Frances Jean Green and William C. Green of Wisconsin. She married Joseph G. Frank on Dec. 12, 1967. Ann Frank was a member of St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Jefferson City since 1977, a member of the Red Hat Ladies, Ashland chapter, and Ashland Senior Center bridge club for many years. She was also a member of the Republican Women’s Club and Pachyderm Club of Columbia.

She attended St. Theresa’s Academy in St. Louis and graduated in 1962. She worked as a teller at Mallinckrodt Credit Union in St. Louis after graduation until 1965. Ann was an office manager at Midwest Medical Laboratory from 1965-1967 and in 1968 became a bid interpreter for Scientific Products in St. Louis. She began working with her husband Joseph at Software Systems Incorporated (SSI) in 1980 as an administrative assistant. In the spring of 1988, Joseph Frank left SSI to found Synapse Communications and made Ann his Administrative Assistant and a member of the board of directors.

Survivors include two daughters: Kimberly Ann Genova of Columbia and Heather Jean Miller of Dupo, Illinois; one sister, Elizabeth Hagan of Barnhart; two brothers: Bernard James Green of Collinsville, Illinois and Thomas Christopher Green of Venice, Florida; and two grandchildren.

Donations in Ann’s honor can be made to the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows or Guiding Eyes for the Blind.