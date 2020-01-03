Zachary Steven Rainwater, 34, of Keokuk, Iowa, formerly of Devil’s Elbow, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019 in Columbia surrounded by family.

Visitation will be held at 9 a.m. until time of service on Saturday, Jan. 4 at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, St. Robert, with praying of the Rosary at 9:30 a.m. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the church with Fr. Groner officiating.

Zachary was born in Redbud, Illinois to Mary Beth and Doug Rainwater on Jan. 13, 1985. He went to school in Waynesville and graduated from Waynesville High School in 2003.

Zachary is survived by his father, Doug (Diane) Rainwater of Cahokia, Illinois; sister Christina (Jerome) Leslie of Champaign, Illinois; sister Katherine Rainwater of Providence, Rhode Island; step-brother Michael Malear of Fenton; step-sister Amanda Venus of Cahokia; nieces Crystal Coyne, Leilani Chaney and Sonja Leslie; nephew Elijah Chaney; and a host of relatives and friends.

Zachary is preceded in death by his mother, MaryBeth (Kremer) Rainwater; paternal grandmother Norma Gentile; and paternal grandfather Leroy Rainwater.

Memorials may be made in memory of Zachary Rainwater to the Spina Bifida Association; St. Robert Bellarmine Altar & Rosary Society; Woodhaven 1405 Hathman Place Columbia, Missouri 65201-5552 or Mississippi Valley Healthcare Employee Assistance Program 500 Messenger Rd. Keokuk, Iowa 52632.

The family of Zachary Rainwater wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all the doctors, nurses, healthcare and support staff at Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital; Woodhaven; Mississippi Valley Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center; Rusk Rehabilitation Hospital; University Hospital (Columbia) and Women’s and Children’s Hospital (Columbia).

Mr. Rainwater was cremated under the direction of Columbia Cremation Care Center.