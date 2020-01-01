Dell Keepers, 95, of Columbia, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 28, 2019.

Friends will be received from 1 to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5 at First Baptist Church with Funeral Services following. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution to FBC Keepers scholarship fund (for women in ministry) or the charity of your choice.

Dorothy Dell Clary was born on Aug. 12, 1924 in Paris, Tenn. Immediately after leaving Henry County for college, she dropped the name Dorothy and became Dell. She started her college experience in Chapel Hill, majoring in Theatre and Drama. Life circumstances led her to Columbia to attend Christian College. It was here that she met the love of her life George Keepers, who she married on June 8, 1945, after his service in WWII.

Dell was preceded in death by her parents, Dewey and Lily Pierce Moore Clary; her beloved George; baby Dewey; and twin sisters Marge and Muriel.

Survivors include her three children: George (Valerie) Keepers of Portland, Ore., Joe (Sharon) Keepers of Edison, N.J. and Patty (Larry) Cornell of Columbia; eight grandchildren: George (Liz) Keepers of Boise, Idaho, Miranda (Daniel) Thomas of Portland, Gordon Keepers of Portland, Joe Keepers (fiancé Becky) of Bloomfield, N.J., Ben (fiancé Brianna) Keepers of Chapel Hill, N.C., Tim (Kasey) Cornell of St. Louis, Patrick (Christina) Cornell of Atlanta, Ga. and Chris (Georgie) Cornell of Kansas City; and great-grandchildren: Frances, George, Diana, Dean, Marty and Lucy.

Dell was a very accomplished woman, first raising her children and then working as a reporter for the Tribune, ending her career as Director of Public Information at Stephens College.

Passionate about equal rights, she became very involved in community service. "I believe that all people were created equal and should be treated that way.” She didn't just talk the talk, she walked the walk. Some of her accomplishments included starting the Laubach literacy program in Columbia, becoming the first female deacon to serve First Baptist and serving on many male dominated boards making decisions for a better Columbia, including the Columbia Redevelopment Board of Commissioners, providing affordable, low cost housing.

She lived a life of service, volunteering at many places, including The Child Development Center, where she served on the board, Loaves and Fishes and The Wardrobe.

Dell was an active member in her church and service organizations, including P.E.O. Chapter IT, her King Daughters Circle and the Assistance League.

Dell was also a sports fan. She especially liked going to Tiger women's basketball games but also held season tickets for football and men's basketball.

Dell has a pillow that says "I'd rather be traveling.” Since George died young she spent many years traveling with friends, old and new. She traveled to all but two continents.

I hope her last trip was her best. Well done Mom! Rest in God's loving arms.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; 573-449-4153.

Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.