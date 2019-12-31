Mary Katherine Peterson, 91, of Columbia, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019.

Visitation will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2 at Memorial Funeral Home with Funeral Services at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Hartsburg.

Mary was born July 2, 1928 in North Platte, Nebraska, the daughter of Harry Ackerman and Katherine (Macy) Ackerman. On May 16, 1946 she was united in marriage to Keith Peterson, who survives at their home.

From a young age Mary took a keen interest in horses. She loved to ride and go to rodeos. She excelled as a judge of horses. For 30 years she was a member of the American Quarter Horse Association. She served as the treasurer of the Missouri Quarter Horse Association. She was a lifelong artist and enjoyed painting natural scenes. She served as a 4H leader. She worked alongside her husband at Gold Enterprise as a vice president, secretary and treasurer. She was a strong and loving mother who took great pride in raising and caring for her family.

Mary is survived by her husband Keith; her sons: Keith (Vera) Peterson, Jr. of Rockwall, Texas, Danny (Ruth) Peterson of Ashland and Randy Peterson of Columbia; grandchildren: Jane Peterson, Kim Cappellucci, Eric Peterson, Ryan Peterson, Leah Peterson, Marita Peterson-Herrman and Mary Joe Martinez.

She was preceded in death by her siblings and one son: Jerry Peterson.

Memorials may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation in care of the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.