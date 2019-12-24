Jeremiah Michael Hardin, 38, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 in Columbia.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28 with a funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. Services will be held at the Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W in Columbia.

Jeremiah was born Nov. 3, 1981 in Columbia to Michael and Debbie (Nelson) Hardin. Jeremiah graduated from the Delmar Cobble School. Jeremiah was a very happy young man; he always had a big smile on his face. He loved country music, especially Garth Brooks. Jeremiah had a passion for riding horses, riding motorcycles, swimming and boating. When he was home you could find him watching game shows with his family.

He is survived by his parents; sisters, Lori Ann Hardin, 31, of Mexico, Mo. and Alyssa Rose Hardin, 5, of Columbia; and brother, Brayden Lee Hardin, 7, of Columbia.

Jeremiah was predeceased by his sister, Melissa A. Hardin.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Red Top Christian Church, 14355 N Rte U, Hallsville, MO 65255 or to Cedar Creek Therapeutic Riding Center, 4895 MO-163, Columbia, MO 65201.