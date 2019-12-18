Thoen Hong, 82, of Columbia, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019 at University Hospital.

Visitation will take place from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 21 at Memorial Funeral Home, with funeral prayers beginning at noon. Following the service there will be a procession to East Lawn Cemetery, 2135 E. Liberty St., Mexico, Missouri.

Thoen was born on July 8, 1937 in Cambodia, the daughter of Som Hong and Loah Hong.

Thoen is survived by her children: Yen Keo, Keo Yeoun, Keo Yee, Yean Hong, Yom Hong and Chann Hong; 12 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

