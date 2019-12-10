Jack Ellis Webber, 88, of Mexico, died Saturday, December 7, 2019 at his home.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Arnold Funeral Home, with burial to follow at East Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation is 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Jack was born on Jan. 24, 1931 in Mexico, the son of John Bryan, Sr. and Selma (Kristofferson) Webber. He was a 1949 graduate of Mexico High School, and then attended Chillicothe Business College.

He married Carol Sneed on March 28, 1951 in Mexico, and she preceded him in death on March 30, 2010.

Jack served in the U.S. Navy from Jan. 1951–Dec. 1954. He returned to Mexico and worked in the insurance business, before joining Carroll Motor Company as a salesman. He eventually became owner and retired in 1996.

He was active in many civic organizations, including the Mexico Jaycees, Mexico Chamber of Commerce and a faithful member of Mexico Rotary Club. He also attended his Navy USS Cabildo reunion every year until he was unable.

He is survived by a son, Kris (Meg) Webber of Columbia; grandson, Jack (Brittany) Niemeyer of Auxvasse; and a granddaughter, Stephanie Webber of Centralia; a great-granddaughter, Makinley; and a son-in-law, Jim Niemeyer of Mexico.

In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Stacy Webber; grandson, Wesley Webber; and his brother and sister-in-law, Bryan and Lena Webber, Jr.

Memorials may be made to the Missouri Veterans Home Activities Fund.

