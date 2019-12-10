Adilo Gerhardt “Gary” Unterschutz, Jr., 54, died on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 due to injuries sustained in an accident. He was honored at University Hospital on Dec. 5 as an organ donor, where 70 people may benefit from his gift.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 16 at First Christian Church, 101 N. Tenth St., Columbia. Reverend Bradley Stagg will preside.

Gary was born April 27, 1965 in Columbia to Adilo Gerhardt “Gary” and Shirley (Peterson) Unterschutz. He was raised in Hallsville. He attended the University of Missouri, earning a B.S.B.A. On Aug. 1, 1987, Gary married Cheryl (Haynes) Unterschutz. Gary spent his professional life at Shelter Insurance as a Personal Lines Underwriter. He also ran a small mowing business, Caddyshack, taking pride in serving others. When asked what they remember most about Gary, people will say, “he would give you the shirt off his back.” That’s who Gary was.

Gary is survived by his wife of 32 years, Cheryl; daughter, Emily and son, Erich of Columbia. He is also survived by his father, Gary Unterschutz, Sr. of Hallsville; his brother, Mark (Michelle) Unterschutz of Columbia; and nieces, Danielle and Victoria; his mother-in-law, Martha Haynes of Columbia; and his brother-in-law, Michael Haynes of Kansas City.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Unterschutz; grandparents, Edna and Bill Peterson and Sophie and Gotthilf Unterschutz; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Gary may be made to the Midwest Transplant Network 1900 West 47th Place, Suite 400, Westwood, KS 66205.