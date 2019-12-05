Julia Theobald passed away at 91, peacefully in the presence and love of her family, on Monday, December 2, 2019.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6 at Glenn E. George Funeral Home, 106 E Franklin St, St. Paul, Indiana with Raymond Brumfiel officiating. Burial will be in South Park Cemetery in Greensburg. Friends may call on Friday morning from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.

Julia Frances Theobald was born Nov. 20, 1928 in Howard County to Jake and Hazel (Harold) Moyer. She was married to Robert Frederick Theobald on Dec. 21, 1947. She lived in Shelbyville, St. Paul area from 1952 to 1984 before moving to Columbus, Indiana.

She was a woman rich in love and family, and was a mother to all that knew her. A born entrepreneur, she managed the businesses that she and her husband Fred ran. Their successes were built on her savvy and they grew to be a presence in many people's lives with investment and philanthropy. She managed the St Paul Softee Drive-In, Laundromat, Car Wash, Mobile Home Park and The Big Squirt from 1965 to 1984. Theobald Enterprises was built on these early ventures and included a vast expansion of further business endeavors.

In their dedicated marriage together, she and Fred spent their retirement indulging their endless wanderlust together and with the family. Their destinations sprawled from Alaska, Hawaii, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, Mexico and to all destinations in Canada and the United States. She invited her daughter and granddaughter to their own excursions in Europe.

Julia Theobald, being the boundless personality she was, further indulged in hobbies and skills that were as intricate as her personality. She was never shy to experiment in the kitchen and became well known in her family for her preparations of feasts for the holidays. Her own cookbook stands as a testament to her culinary skills. She was a poetic soul and had written poems and transcribed her journal from her youth by learning how to use a computer. She knew the importance of passing on the art and memories of her life to those that succeed her.

This passion manifested in her own innovation of detailing the family genealogy for her lineage. This endeavor took a large portion of her time and was an extensive project for her to undertake when she did. Further, she was a crafter that reflected her own dedication to creativity. When she was not indulging in these hobbies, she unwound with books and was a ravenous reader of novels and stories. Even in her twilight years, she consumed the books with an audio player and loved to talk about her stories.

Her memories will be cherished and she is survived by an extensive family.

Survivors include her husband Fred of 72 years; her daughter Joni Shaw and her husband Jim; her son Michael Theobald, and his wife Mary Ann; her grandchildren Peter, and Andrew Shaw, Megan Jarvis (married to Matt) and Matthew Theobald (married to Sarah); including their great-grandchildren Maren, Maddie, Margot, and Miles Jarvis, Dylan and Asher Theobald; sisters O'Dell McClammer, Maggie Hasecuster, Gladys Walker, and brother Jake Moyer. Her legacy will live on with all of her immediate and extended family, and all that knew her.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Indiana State Library Foundation, and the National Library Service Talking Books, 140 N. Senate Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204.

Online condolences may be shared at glennegeorgeandson.com.