Jerry Comegys, of Harrisburg, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019 surrounded by his family.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6 at Carr-Yager Funeral Home in Fayette. The family will receive visitors from 1 p.m. Friday until time for the service. Burial with military honors will follow in the Harrisburg Cemetery.

Condolences may be shared at www.carryager.com.