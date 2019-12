Naomi Sue Grimes, 84, of Moberly, formerly of the Higbee and Clark areas, died Friday, November 29, 2019 with her family by her side.

Services honoring and celebrating Naomi's life will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3 in the Cater Funeral Home Capel. Committal prayer and burial to follow at the Sunset Hills Cemetery in Madison.

