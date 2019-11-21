LaVern “Poncho” Louis Provancha, 83, of Columbia, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at The Neighborhoods in Columbia.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22 at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, 914 West Blvd S, Columbia. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23 at the church with Pastor David Frerichs officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery in Columbia.

LaVern was born on Feb. 15, 1936 in Hartington, Neb., the son of Gilbert and Lucy (Grandt) Provancha, who preceded him in death. He was married on Feb. 18, 1955 in Coleridge, Neb. to Wilhelmina Meier.

Survivors include his wife, Wilhelmina “Willie” Provancha, of the home; three daughters, Jenine Loesing of Columbia, Jeanette Barnhart of Columbia and Jan Asbury (Doug) of Fayette; one son, Arlen Provancha (Christia) of Perry; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by his son, Louis Provancha and one brother, Delmer Provancha.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, c/o Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 West, Columbia, MO 65202.

