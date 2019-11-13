Suzanne Bennett Dutton, 86, departed this life Thursday, November 7, 2019, in her home in Lake Ozark, Missouri.

Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 in Christian Church of Lake Ozark. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services at Christian Church.

Suzanne, daughter of James and Edna Manning Bennett, was born May 14, 1933 in Belleville, Ill. Suzanne was raised in Belleville and in Southern Illinois. She attended nursing school in St. Louis, and worked at the University Hospital in Columbia as a Transplant Nurse Coordinator. She and Fred moved to Texas until retiring to the Lake in 1995. She was an accomplished dulcimer player and an avid Cardinals fan.

Suzanne made a profession of faith and was a member of Christian Church of Lake Ozark.

In her spare time she enjoyed sewing, quilting, beading and needle-working. She enjoyed playing bridge twice a week. Suzanne loved traveling, especially taking the scenic route.

She was a loving mother, grandmother and a caring neighbor and friend. We celebrate her life and her accomplishments and will treasure the memories she created for her family and friends.

She is survived by her daughter, Janet Dutton, of Columbia; two granddaughters, Caroline Ronzio and husband Thomas of St. Louis and Ellen Smith of Rolla; son-in-law, Richard J. Smith of Kaiser; and a host of nieces, cousins, other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Frederic Dutton, and her daughter, Barbara Lynn Smith.

Memorial donations may be made to National Kidney Found and left at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.alleeholmanhowe.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home, Camdenton, Missouri.