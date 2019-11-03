Sally Ruth (Greenblatt) Anglin, 70, passed away in Brunswick, MO, on October 31, 2019, at the Brunswick Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center.

Funeral services will be held at the Baptist Church in Brunswick on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. Mark Schuchmann will officiate the service. Visitation will precede the service at the church on Wednesday from 11:30 a.m - 12:30 p.m. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery in Columbia at 3:30 p.m.

She leaves behind her husband of 40 years, Gary Anglin; her brother, Richard (Rick) David Greenblatt; and her first cousins, Hugh Edward Stephenson III (Ted) and Ann Stephenson Cameron and husband Alexander Duncan Cameron, daughter Sarah Corinne Cameron and son Scott Edward Cameron; as well as numerous other relatives and friends who also mourn her passing.

Sally was born Aug. 27, 1949, in Philadelphia, PA, to the late Margaret (Stephenson) and Bernard Greenblatt. She was the proud niece of Dr. Hugh Edward Stephenson, Jr, MD, who helped found the University of Missouri School of Medicine, and his wife, Sally, and she deeply mourned their passing.

From Philadelphia, Sally moved first to Columbia, then to Brunswick in 1962 where her mother taught special education at Brunswick High School until 1977. Sally graduated from BHS in 1970 and met her husband-to-be, Gary Anglin, in 1976. They were married April 28, 1979, at the Brunswick Baptist Church.

Sally was a devoted Baptist and belonged to many of the church clubs and activities, including the WMU, Beacons Club, Awanis Club and Hope Club. In addition, she loved ball games and was a lifelong supporter of the BHS softball and basketball teams, as well as a vocal member of the Boosters Club. In fact, in 2000 Sally was given a “Biggest Fan Award” by the Boosters, complete with a standing ovation from the crowd.

Although she had some health issues throughout her life, nothing slowed Sally down. She worked for the ConAgra Frozen Foods in Marshall from 1978-2011, when she finally retired. After her mother moved to the east coast, Sally established her own housekeeping, fell in love and set up her own wedding celebration to a man she loved until the day she died.

Sally and husband Gary were also avid square-dancers from 1986-2017 when they had to quit due to her physical limitations. Until her left leg broke, beginning a downward spiral which led to her death, Sally was known throughout Brunswick for her evening walks and sweet disposition, during which time she visited with her many friends.

Sally never missed calling her relatives on their birthdays or calling them each and every holiday to say hi. Her stature wasn’t large, but she had the heart and soul of a giant. Sally’s friends and family will miss her life of friendship and inspiration.