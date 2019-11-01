Krisha Pennino, 71, of Camdenton, MO passed away peacefully at home on Friday, September 27, 2019, from her long and brave fight with cancer.

Krisha Pennino, 71, of Camdenton, MO passed away peacefully at home on Friday, September 27, 2019, from her long and brave fight with cancer. Born in Des Moines, Iowa, on April 21, 1948 to Lawrence and Marie (Adams) Gustafson, both deceased, she worked as an accounting and payroll clerk in Omaha, NE and Denver, CO. Krisha met her future husband Jim Pennino in Denver and they were united in marriage on February 6, 1971 in Central City, CO.

Krisha loved antiques and traveling. Soon after marriage, they moved to Athens, Greece, then to Germany and finally Washington, DC. Her passion was collecting antiques and living in historic homes and in 1984, moved to Vermont and bought a 12,500 SF 1903 mansion with 16 bedrooms, running it as a B&B.

Krisha moved to the Lake in1993. Without any formal training, she had the knack of designing homes which she did during Jim’s construction of 7 homes around the Lake until 1997. When Jim had the chance to reenter federal service in 1998, she spent 2 years in Honolulu, 2 years in San Francisco, and 4 years in Dayton, Ohio, when she and Jim returned to the Lake to retire in 2006.

She loved the wonderful lakefront home that she helped design and cruising the lake in their boat. Her love for travel never ended, owning an RV for several years traveling around the country and Canada, and outside the US to New Zealand, Germany and Italy. Some travel was even during her chemotherapy treatments, and she would never give up…right to the end of her wonderful and full life.

She is survived by her husband Jim Pennino of the home, her brother Dan Gustafson of Omaha, NE, sister and husband Kathi and Alan Rowch, Omaha, brother and wife Todd and Valerie Gustafson of Little Canada, MN and brother Paul Gustafson of La Port, CO., two nieces and one nephew.

The family suggests donations to Ellis Fischel Cancer Center, MU Healthcare, Office of Advancement, 1 Hospital Drive, Columbia, MO 65212. Indicate the gift is to Ellis Fischel in memory of Krisha Pennino.