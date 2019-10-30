Morton Edward Mills, 79, of Centralia, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Jefferson City.

Visitation will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 1. Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. at Memorial Funeral Home. Entombment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Eddie was born on Jan. 27, 1940 in Hallsville, the son of Morton E. Mills and Ida Pearl Satterfield. On Aug. 24, 1962 at Wilkes Boulevard Methodist Church he was united in marriage to Wanda Lindsey Mills, who survives.

Eddie was in the construction business and was a Union Member for over 30 years. Eddie enjoyed hunting, fishing and swimming. He was known for his skills at the BBQ. He was a loving husband and devoted father and grandfather. He was proud of his 34 years of sober living. He was grateful to those who helped him and he was always willing to help someone else.

Eddie is survived by his wife, Wanda; two daughters, Carla Hisle of Centralia and Lorrie Hinds (Kenny) of Texas; four grandchildren, Brandon Hoskins (Cassie) of Hannibal, Corey Roberts (Ashley) of Centralia, Michelle Hoskins of Hannibal and Braydon Hinds of Texas; and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters.

