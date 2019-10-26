Zachary Martin Reynolds, 28, of Columbia, died Tuesday, October 22, 2019.

A Life Celebration service will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27 at Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home in Centralia. Friends and family are invited to Zach’s Life Celebration visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.

Zach was born Jan. 15, 1991 in Columbia, the son of Robin Reynolds and Rebecca Burnett Reynolds. He was an adventurer; a free spirit; freight train hopper, traveling the country on trains; lover of old country western music; drummer. He especially loved his daughter Holli and his dog.

Zach is survived by his parents; brother, Seth Reynolds; daughter, Holliday Wolf Reynolds; grandparents Mary Burnett, Eddie Burnett, Jack and Jan Reynolds; and significant other, Brittany Butler.

He was preceded in death by his great grandparents and two great uncles.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to the Holli Reynolds Fund, in care of Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home, 104 S. Collier St., Centralia, MO 65240.

