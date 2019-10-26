Lula Belle Gray, 83, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 28 at Red Top Cemetery in Hallsville. The family will receive friends from 12:20 p.m. until service time at Red Top Church.

Lula Belle Gray was born Jan. 28, 1936 in Boone County, the daughter of Ernie V. and Laura May Lawson Chick, and they preceded her in death. She married Carl David Gray June 18, 1954, and he preceded her in death Nov. 26, 2006.

Lula worked at Hy-Vee Grocery in food service and enjoyed serving her customers. She liked to crochet, casino visits, and golf cart rides with the grandchildren.

Survivors include her son, Mike Gray (wife Kathy); daughters, Susan Daly (husband Larry) and Janice Nichols (husband Jimmy); grandchildren, Rachell, Tabetha, Danyell, Carl, Kevin, Megan, Jamie and Justin. Also, the love of her life was her great-grandchildren, Brodie, Mason, Emma, Branley, Jayden, Jackson, Tinsley, Grayson, Cameron, Tanner, Addison, Maddy, Blake, Clara and Colson. Two sisters, Joyce Huskey and Patsy Usher, also survive.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Betty Hoffman; brother, Jr. Chick; and her beloved dog, Beamer.

Online condolences may be left for the family at nilsonfuneralhome.com.