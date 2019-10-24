Wilda Lea Seward passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the age of 87 in Las Vegas, Nev.

She was born on Feb. 13, 1932 to Oscar and Mildred Daniel. She was raised on a farm in northeast Missouri. She graduated from Novinger High School in 1949 and completed her teaching degree at Truman State University (formerly Northeast Missouri State Teachers College) in Kirksville. Wilda had a long successful career in education and in later years became a real estate broker and banker.

She retired in Mesa, Ariz. in 1990. Five years later she moved to Las Vegas to be close to her family.

Wilda lived life to its fullest extent. She had a passion for traveling, enjoyed spending time with her family, keeping in touch with life long friends and doing genealogy research. She was very active in American Business Women’s Association, Daughters of the American Revolution and Mayflower Society, and was a dedicated member of her church in Las Vegas.

Wilda was a loving mother, grandmother and friend. She will be dearly missed by all whose lives she touched.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Marvin Seward. She is survived by her daughter, Joy Wilson and husband (Lance); and two grandchildren, Duncan Wilson and Bridget Seward.

An evening visitation was held at Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville on Monday, Oct. 14. A graveside service for the immediate family was held the next morning at the Green Castle Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America. Please visit alzfdn.org for donation details.