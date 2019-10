Jonathan Michael Butterworth, 21, of Columbia, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 at his home. He was born on March 25, 1998 in Columbia to Michael and Julie (Willard) Butterworth.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24 at Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 25 at The Crossing Church. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.

