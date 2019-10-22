Kathleen Dwyer, 91, of Columbia, went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 18, 2019 at The Villa at Blue Ridge in Columbia. She spent her final years at The Candlelight Lodge and The Villa at Blue Ridge.

Graveside service and burial will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23 in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Kathleen was the only child of William and Hazel Celie of Warrensburg. Her husband, John, preceded her in death in 2007. She is survived by her son, David Dwyer and his wife Elly.

Always the dedicated servant, she worked to help her husband with selling and towing house trailers, her son with his racing ambitions, and her dear friend, Eric Owens, with his endless search for knowledge.

In addition to being a friend to all, she found time to work in the yard and made time to nurture and enjoy her dogs and cats. Her interests besides her family, friends and pets revolved around watching car racing and lending all the support she could.

Baptized as an adult at Westside Christian Church, may she rest in peace with the Lord, as a good and faithful servant.

