Dorothy Chandler of Linn Creek died on October 20, 2019 at home after an illness.

Born in 1941 in Schuylkill County Cass Township, Pennsylvania, Dorothy graduated from St. Peters Catholic Business School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Dorothy was married to James Chandler for 61 years. Along with her family, Dorothy lived in many places including Virginia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, California, Japan, and many years in Missouri at her home in Linn Creek (the suburbs of Hugo). Her favorite stories were about the time she spent in Japan raising her family in a foreign country.

Dorothy loved watching westerns on television as well as watching a wide variety of movies. She also enjoyed trips to the casinos (Boonville, St. Louis, and Reno). Dorothy had a very soft-spot in her heart for her pets. One of the lasting legacies she will have on her family is her love of perogies. It was her tradition to make them from scratch for Christmas Eve dinner.

She is survived by her husband, Jim Chandler; her sons James Frederick the second and his wife Terri from Antioch, California, and Ralph Dale and his wife Karen from Converse, Texas,; and daughter Lori Lynn and her husband Darren from Normal, Illinois,; ten grandchildren; two great-children; her sisters, Irene McAlister and husband John of Elk Grove, California, Anna Beatie and husband Joseph of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Evelyn Cutler of Nashville, Tennessee.

She is preceded in death by her parents Mary A and John J Cutler, and her grandson, James F Chandler the third.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, October 25, 2019 in Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home of Camdenton, Missouri. Burial will follow in Dale Blair Memorial Cemetery, Camdenton, Missouri.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m., until 7:00 p.m., Thursday, October 24, 2019 in the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital or the Missouri Forget Me Not Rescue and Sanctuary and left at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.alleeholmanhowe.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home, Camdenton, Missouri.