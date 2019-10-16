Deborah Sue Hatcher, 69, of Columbia, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Boone Hospital in Columbia.

Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19 at Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Eric Holmes officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, c/o Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 West, Columbia, MO 65202.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.