Martha “Marti” Cochran, 70, of Columbia, formerly of Cairo, died Monday, September 30, 2019.

Services honoring and celebrating Marti’s life will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Cater Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Words of comfort and support may be shared with the family from 11:30 a.m. until service time.

Survivors include nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends, including dear friend Barry W. Taylor of Boonville.