David "Dave" L. Shireman, 72, of Tempe, Ariz., former resident, barber and business owner in Columbia, died Friday, August 2, 2019.

Graveside services will be at 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 at Highland Sacred Gardens in Sedalia.

He is survived by three children, Troy Shireman, Nicole (Nikki) Englert and Brooke Shireman; two grandchildren, Reece and Alexa Englert; four brothers, Lloyd Shireman, Archie Jr. Shireman, Rick Shireman and Danny Shireman; and one sister, Pam Morrow.

Scrivner-Morrow Funeral Home-Versailles: www.scrivner-morrow.com.