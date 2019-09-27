Helen Black Maupin, 94, beloved wife, mother and involved community volunteer, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Lenoir Woods in Columbia.

A visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 30 at Arnold Funeral Home in Mexico. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at the First Christian Church in Mexico, officiated by Pastor Zane Whorton and Reverend Sally Robinson. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Mexico.

Helen was born Oct. 21, 1924 in the Callaway County Hospital in Fulton, the daughter of Smith and Dollie Black. Along with her older brother, Dean, they lived on the Black family farm southwest of Hatton. The family later moved to Montgomery City, where Helen graduated from high school in 1943.

After receiving her Associate of Arts degree from Christian College in Columbia (now Columbia College), she was employed as an executive secretary at the A.P. Green Fire Brick Company in the Research Department. Later she resigned her position and enrolled in TWA’s Flight Attendant School in Kansas City. For two years she flew domestically as a flight attendant based in Kansas City and Los Angeles.

On Feb. 8, 1948, she married Floyd McCall (Mac) Maupin in the First Baptist Church in Mexico. In 1949 Mac graduated from the University of Illinois in Champaign and the young couple moved to Mexico, where Mac was employed by the A.P. Green Company. He retired as Vice-President of Administration 37 years later.

Helen and Mac had two daughters, Marilyn and Susan. When their oldest daughter, Marilyn, entered kindergarten at Eugene Field School, Helen joined the PTA. For the next 32 consecutive years she was involved in the Missouri Parent Teacher Association on the local, district and state levels. She served as State Treasurer and Chairman of the PTA State Scholarship Committee. In 1997 at the Missouri State PTA convention held in St. Louis, Helen was unanimously elected Honorary Vice President and presented a bouquet of a dozen long stem roses.

Helen served two terms as a member of the Mexico School Board, serving as Treasurer and Vice President. In 1993 she received the Mexico Public School Pioneer in Education Award.

She was a 50-plus year member of the Mexico Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution. She served on many committees, including serving as Regent for three terms, and served on the MSSDAR State Board as State Librarian.

A 70 year member of the First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, Helen was president of the Kum-Dubl Sunday School Class, president of the CWF and served three terms (one as president) on the Board of Trustees. She was elected Honorary Deaconess Emeritus in 2008.

She enjoyed her membership in the Mexico Chamber of Commerce, serving as chairman of the Chamber Ambassadors calling tree, a member of Progress Mexico and in 2003 was the recipient of the Mexico Area Chamber of Commerce Philanthropic Award.

Helen was a life member of the Audrain County Historical Society, the Audrain Medical Center Auxiliary, a member of the University of Missouri Jefferson Club and a member of the Missouri Theatre Center for the Arts.

In 1987 Helen was one of the organizing members of the Presser Hall Restoration Society. She was elected as the first treasurer and continued to serve on the Board of the Presser Performing Arts Center for the following 22 years.

When her husband retired they traveled extensively both domestically and internationally. After his death in 1993, Helen continued to travel. Her most exciting trip was aboard the chartered British Concord on its “Around The World” flight in 1995, making stops in Hawaii, New Zealand, Australia, Hong Kong, India, China, Kenya and England. Her last flight abroad was to the Antarctic. This trip completed her visit to all seven continents.

Because of Helen’s sincere interest in students, she established scholarships at the University of Missouri in engineering in memory of her husband Mac, the Missouri Parent Teacher Association and Columbia College.

Helen truly loved people and was involved in many community activities and organizations through the years, but her quiet faith in God and her family always came first.

Helen is survived by her two daughters, Marilyn LeDoux of Labadie and Susan Malone and husband Pat of Hartsburg; grandsons Ryan LeDoux of San Diego, Calif., Joe Lopez and wife Lori of Jefferson City, Seth Malone and wife Amanda of Columbia; Shawna Kehr and husband Tim of Springfield; nine great-grandchildren; several cousins, nephews, nieces and other relatives.

Preceding Helen in death were her parents; husband Mac; infant son Michael McCall; brother Dean Black and his wife Nellie; son-in-law Brian LeDoux; and granddaughter Sarah Jian Lopez.

Memorials may be made to the First Christian Church in Mexico, Presser Arts Center or to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be left at www.arnoldfh.com.