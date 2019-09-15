Michael L. Fleischer, 84, passed away at home on Thursday, September 5, 2019.

A Memorial Service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16 at New Horizon United Methodist Church. Burial with full military honors will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday at the Missouri State Veteran’s Cemetery in Jacksonville.

He was born Aug. 22, 1935 in Cleveland, Ohio to Michael and Irene (Sluitner) Fleischer. He graduated from West Tech High School in Cleveland in 1953 and entered the military in 1955. He served more than 20 years in the U.S. Air Force, maintaining and repairing computers and satellite equipment.

He met his wife Patricia while they were both serving in the Air Force at James Connally Air Force Base in Waco, Texas. They were married in the base chapel July 10, 1959. Their reception was held at the base swimming pool, where Mike was a lifeguard during the summer! When he retired from the Air Force he moved to St. Louis, where he worked for several electronics firms in Missouri and Arkansas. In 2003, he re-located to Columbia.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia; daughter Susan (Fleischer) (Carl) Lang of St. Louis; sons Michael (Julie) Fleischer of Dallas and Steve (Marci Reimler) Fleischer of Columbia; grandchildren Samantha and Seth Lang, Ben Fleischer, Kelsey and Morgan Reimler; nieces Anita Kent and Kerriann Becker of California; and nephew Michael Timbrook of Oregon.

He was preceded in death by his parents Michael and Irene Fleischer; and his sister Irene Timbrook.

His mission was to populate a new subdivision with blue bird houses and feeders and he presented them as gifts to new neighbors and new friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to New Horizons Methodist Church, 1020 S El Chaparral Ave., Columbia, MO 65201, or donor’s choice.

