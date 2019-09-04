Mark Stephen Heisner, 66, died peacefully Friday, August 30, 2019 due to complications from surgery.

He was born to Wallace and JoAnne Heisner on April 4, 1953. A life-long Columbian, he began to practice his comedic skills when he was the first grade class clown. Mark was active in theater, music and student politics at Hickman, and as an alum he helped organize class reunions. He continued his love of musical theater by enthusiastically serving on the board of PACE youth theatre program since its beginnings 16 years ago, often as president.

Mark founded Encore Group Travel in 1983. He especially loved organizing school band trips and senior trips because he said it was an opportunity to give small-town kids their first introduction to the wider world. He was a devoted father to his daughters Paige and Olivia Heisner. Mark married Natalie Finke in 2008. She and his daughters were with him when he passed away two days after their eleventh anniversary.

All who knew Mark will miss his quick wit and kindness. He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister Cathy. He leaves behind his daughters, Paige Heisner (Manuel Moreno) of Santiago, Chile and Olivia Rousseau (Nick) of Columbia. He will also be missed by his sister Susan Heisner Beekman, his brother Phil Heisner and his nephew Joshua Harlan (Lindsy Keaton-Harlan) and family.

There will be a small gathering at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5. Please email markhmemorial@gmail.com for more details about the event.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to PACE, 511 E Walnut St. #1325, Columbia, MO 65205.