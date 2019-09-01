Imogene Juanita Sachs Ancell (aka Jean) passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019.

She was born on Jan. 13, 1932 in St. Louis, the daughter of Pearl Branson Sapp and Charlie Lairmore.

Celebration of Life services will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7 at the American Legion Hall in Ashland. Per Jean's wishes, there will be a balloon release following the service, and the family invites you to join them for a potluck dinner.

Jean was raised in Jefferson City, and married David Glen Sachs, Sr., to which four children were born: Linda Kniest (Mike), Janet Johnston (Steve), David Sachs (Peggy) and Kathi Sachs; with grandchildren Jay Manns (Tina), Lisa Manns (Tracy Fetterhoff), Eric Whitesides (Angee), Tyler Johnston (Camille Laboile), Michael Paul Kniest and Camille Pruitt.

Jean married Jerald J. Ancell in 1977 and welcomed children Nancy Butler (Norman), Jeri Issacson, Colette Million (Joel), Johnny (Peggy), Tami Ancell and Gary Ancell. Kenny and Annie preceded her in death.

There were 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great grandchildren.

Jean owned/operated Jean's Cafe in Jefferson City in the early 60s. Later Jean worked 30+ years for Gerbes (Dillons) grocery chain. Jean gave her heart to her Al-Anon family for 47 years.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; (573) 449-4153.

Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.