Mr. Clinton L. Taylor Jr., age 65, of Fulton, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019 at University Hospital.

Celebration of Life for Clint will be Saturday, Aug. 31 at Kaco Hall, 600 Commons Dr. in Fulton. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. and a memorial immediately following at 3 p.m. Interment will be private for the family at a later date in the Baptist Hill Church Cemetery in Caulfield.

He was born March 11, 1954 in Waco, Texas, a son of Clinton L. Taylor Sr. and Lucy Maria Atkins.

He proudly served our country in the United States Army. For over 35 years he worked alongside and partnered with his brother, Joe, in their company; Invisible Fence of Central Missouri. He loved serving all of their customers, especially the fur babies.

Clint was very good-hearted, easy-going, and had a generous, helpful soul. He never met a stranger, always taking the time to visit or share a joke. He was involved in the 12 step program, devoting his life to serving others for more than 25 years. He truly cared about people, in accordance with that he was an organ and tissue donor; helping countless other individuals for time to come after his passing.

Clint is survived by one son: Bradley L. Taylor of Alabama; his father: Clinton Taylor Sr. of Chillicothe; three brothers: Joe (Arlene) of Jefferson City, Jim (Debbie) of Springfield, Vigil (Azira); one sister: Sally Hunt of Kansas City; 13 nieces and nephews, one grand-daughter; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his mother and grandparents.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Clint Taylor memorial fund established at Jefferson Bank to assist in funeral and medical expenses.

