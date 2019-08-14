William (Bill) B. Nunn, 92, of Greencastle, formerly of Columbia and Memphis, Tenn., passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019.

Bill selected cremation services with a Celebration of Life Service to be held at a later date. Hopkins-Rector Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

He was born on Nov. 28, 1926 in St. Louis, the son of James S. and Greta (Benthal) Nunn. Bill was a graduate of Gibson County High School, received his Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Tennessee, and his Master’s Degree in Foreign Affairs from the University of Virginia.

Bill was a veteran of World War II, serving in the US Army from 1944-1946.

Bill retired as an executive with the Ramcon Corporation. Most of his career he worked with the Cotton Council, helping to coordinate the international cotton trade. He had also worked several years as a journalist in radio and newspaper.

Bill was very active in Democratic politics in Memphis and Shelby County. He was an avid golfer, having made the sought after “hole in one,” and attending the British Open and the Masters.

He is survived by his sons, William Nunn Jr. and wife, Valarie Ziegler, and Stephen Nunn; and grandchildren, Alexander and Bailey Nunn.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wives Helen Orme Nunn and Joye Patterson; and sister, Mary Kate Bell.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Bill to the Calvary Episcopal Church, 123 S. 9th St. Columbia, MO 65201.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family c/o www.Hopkins-Rector.com.