Elma Leota Certain, 90, of Columbia, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019 at home.

Memorial Services will be at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 17 at New Horizons United Methodist Church, where she was a member.

Elma was born March 22, 1929 to Clarence and Mary McNeil Thralls in West Terre Haute, Ind.

She is survived by two half-sisters, Celesta Jett and Frances Gray.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; son, Dale; two half-sisters, Gertrude Thrall-Royer and Patricia Herrara.

Online condolences and tributes may be shared with the family at www.bachyager.com.