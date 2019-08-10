Paige Katherine Day, 28, passed away at her home in New Bloomfield on Friday, August 9, 2019.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14 at Maupin Funeral Home in Fulton, with Pastor Joey Owen officiating. Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Cemetery.

She was born in Columbia on Feb. 25, 1991, the daughter of Linda (Knipp) Day and the late Edward Day.

Paige was a member of Because He Lives Cowboy Church. She loved to listen to music, dance and people watch. She was infatuated with balloons and balloon strings. Paige loved smiling and being the center of attention.

Those remaining to cherish her memory include her mother, Linda of Hallsville; brother, Zachariah Robnett (Chelsie Spooner) of Columbia; niece, Zoey Robnett; and her staff and friends at Timbrook House.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that balloons be brought to be released at the cemetery.

