John E. Nichols, 75, of Lake Ozark, passed away at 2 a.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Lake Regional Hospital.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10 at Faithbridge Church in Osage Beach, with a Celebration of Life at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 11 at Casablanca on Bagnell Dam Blvd. John will be buried at New Salem Baptist Cemetery in Ashland.

John was born in Shawnee, Okla. to Virginia and Lawson Nichols on June 9, 1944. He graduated from Hickman High School in 1962 and received his Bachelor of Science from University of Missouri in 1970. He was in the US Navy from 1968 to 1970, serving during the Vietnam War. He worked at GTE and owned Nichols Management Team until he retired in 2009. John was a member of many clubs and organizations, but riding with the Patriot Guard was dearest to his heart.

John is survived by his wife Ginny Keesaman Nichols; his sisters Ann Douglas and Jane (Ron) Smith of Columbia; his children Christi (Scot) Dawson of Boonville and Clif (Dawn) Nichols of Columbia; their mother Betty Forbes Ghio; Ann (Jon) Larson of Lake Ozark; and many grandchildren.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Lawson and Virginia Nichols; and wife Nancy (Bright) Nichols.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Honor Flight of Central Missouri.