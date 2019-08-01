David Alan Yost, age 65, of Osage Beach, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at University Hospital in Columbia, Missouri.

David was born November 29, 1953 in Columbus, Ohio. He was the son of William and Janette (Davis) Yost.

On October 1, 1983 in Lombard, Illinois, he was united in marriage to Paula Glynn. They shared over 35 years together as husband and wife at the time of his death.

David and Paula have owned and operated Four Seasons Plumbing at the lake for many years. In his spare time, he enjoyed being with his family, cruising and antiquing. He loved hunting for antique outboard boat motors.

David is survived by his wife, Paula, of the home; his daughter, Kristin Doran and husband, Tim, of Linn Creek, Missouri; his son, Justin Yost and wife Brittany of Linn Creek, Missouri, and two grandchildren,

Sydney and Shelby. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Maurice Foresman, of Morrison, Colorado, sister-in-laws Pam Jordan, of Austin, Texas, Diana Engstrom, of Austin, Texas, Patricia Bond and husband Joseph, of Phoenix, Arizona and Joan DeAvilla and husband Don, of Cary, Illinois; along with many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Foresman, and his parents, William and Janette Yost.

Services will be held at 2:00 pm, Monday, August 5, 2019, at Hedges-Scott Funeral Home, Camdenton, Missouri. The family will welcome friends for visitation from 12:00-2:00 pm prior to services at the funeral home. Interment will follow services.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.hedgesscottfuneralhomes.com

In Lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to American Heart Association or American Cancer Society.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Hedges-Scott Funeral Home, Camdenton, Missouri.