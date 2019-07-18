Eleanor Sherrer Hopkins, of Camdenton, Mo, passed away on July 15, 2019 at her home in the Lake of the Ozarks.

Eleanor Sherrer Hopkins, of Camdenton, Mo, passed away on July 15, 2019 at her home in the Lake of the Ozarks. Eleanor was born in Langdale, Alabama on July 28, 1937. Miss Ellie was a “Southern Belle” and also a Steel Magnolia, with strength of character and conviction for her husband and three daughters.

“Snookie”, as she was affectionately known by close friends, graduated from Mobile Infirmary School of Nursing in Mobile, AL and went on to spend most of her nursing career in Labor and Delivery/ Mother Baby. She retired as Head Nurse of Mother Baby at Overland Park Regional Hospital near Kansas City, after helping deliver hundreds of babies including a record breaking 11 births in one night shift.

Eleanor met Naval Aviator, Don Hopkins in Pensacola, FL and they married on July 9, 1960. After leaving the service, Don’s commercial pilot career with TWA moved the family to Kansas City where they raised three active daughters Terri, Scotti and Traci.

Ellie loved cooking, gardening, reading, traveling, playing cards and entertaining family and friends with true southern hospitality. She is survived and will be treasured by husband, Don Hopkins, daughters Terri Hemmerling (Tony), Scotti Oelklaus (Todd) and Traci Hopkins with grandchildren Caroline and Matthew Chilton.

A Celebration of Life reception will be held at Hedges-Scott Funeral Home, Camdenton, Missouri on Saturday, July 20, from 3:00pm-4:00pm. Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.hedgesscottfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Hedges-Scott Funeral Home, Camdenton, Missouri.