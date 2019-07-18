Edgar W. "Ed" Holke, 78, of Lake Ozark, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Lakeside Meadows in Osage Beach, Missouri.

Ed was born May 23, 1941 in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of Edgar Rowland and Clara (Schaumburg) Holke.

Ed served his country proudly in the US Navy and was honorably discharged.

Ed retired from Ameren UE after many years of service. In his spare time, he enjoyed spending days outdoors bass fishing on the lake. He loved traveling, especially trips to Mexico and enjoyed painting.

More than anything, he loved spending time with family and friends and especially loved his grandchildren.

Ed is survived by his daughter, Tara Skinner and husband, Brian, of Lake Ozark, Missouri; two grandchildren Garrett Sutherland and Jaxson Skinner; his brother Kenny Holke of St. Louis, Missouri; and his significant other, Sherry "Rosie" Yeager; along with several other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents Edgar and Clara Holke; his sister, Shirley; and his wife, Karen Holke.

Services will be held Monday, July 22, 2019 at 5:30 pm at Hedges-Scott Funeral Home in Osage Beach, Missouri. The family will welcome friends for visitation from 4:30-5:30 pm prior to services at the funeral home.

Inurnment will follow at Lake Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Veterans Wall, Osage Beach, Missouri.

Memorial donations are suggested to any Veterans organization of donor's choosing.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.hedgesscottfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Hedges-Scott Funeral Home, Osage Beach, Missouri.