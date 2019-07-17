Karol Kay Knife, 80, of Columbia, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Cedarhurst Nursing Home in Columbia.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Karol was born on Dec. 14, 1938 in Tulsa, Okla., the daughter of Myron and Irma (Mitchell) Kennedy, who preceded her in death. She was married on Sept. 30, 1988 in Columbia to Chuck Knife, who preceded her in death on Feb. 18, 2013. Mom was kind, funny, loving, supportive, beautiful and devoted to her family.

The family would like to thank the staff of Cedarhurst and Hospice Compassus for their loving care during her final days.

Survivors include three children, Alan Hulett (Karin), Jill Hulett and Joy Hulett, all of Columbia; three grandchildren, Katie Cook, Ryan Hulett and Rylie Hulett, all of Columbia; and two sisters-in-law, Pam Strauss of Cape Girardeau and Lois Knife of San Antonio, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association OR Masonic Home of Missouri, c/o Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 West, Columbia, MO 65202.

