Nancy Lorena (Hoskins) Stephens, 66, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 21 at Fraternal Order of the Eagles in Columbia.

She was born Dec. 8, 1952.

She is survived by a daughter, Julie Stephens; two sons, Sonnie Stephens Jr. and Johnny Stephens; nine sisters, Brenda Reno, Julie Vaughan, Carol Sweet and Wanda Jesse of Missouri, Gina Heggy and Donna Faett of Florida, Cindy Corum of Wisconsin, Teresa Newmiller of Las Vegas, Nev. And Gladys Lowery of Wyoming.; six brothers, Russell Hoskins, Lyle Hoskins and Clarence Hoskins of Missouri, Judy Hoskins and Randy Hoskins of Las Vegas and Rusty Hoskins of North Carolina; seven grandsons; two granddaughters; and three great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Katherine and Jewell Hoskins; grandparents; one son, Shannon Stephens; one daughter, April Stephens; one sister, Rose Proctor; three grandsons, Tanner, Axel and Videl; and two nieces.