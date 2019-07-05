Raymond Edward Gauthier, 62, of Columbia, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019 in Columbia.

Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 6 at Memorial Funeral Home in Columbia. Memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Burt Adams officiating.

Raymond was born on April 19, 1957 in Brookfield. He was the son of Raymond and Helen (McCluskey) Gauthier, who preceded him in death. He attended Central Christian College of the Bible, where he met Debbie White. They were married on Aug. 4, 1979 in New London, Iowa. He was employed as a press operator with Boone Hospital Center and other companies for many years. He enjoyed working with his hands and had an artistic side, expressing this through painting portraits of his loved ones. He took pleasure in sitting on his back porch watching the birds and growing his flower garden, delighted to gain knowledge about the world around him. He expressed excitement to acquire a new understanding of life through the study of his spiritual beliefs, often sharing this with others. The patients receiving services through Lincare looked forward to his visits, as he showed compassion and care for them in their time of need.

Survivors include his wife, Debbie Gauthier of the home; three daughters, Sarah Burton (Ryan) of Higginsville, Michelle Gauthier of Ogden, Kan. and Brittany Gauthier of Columbia; and twelve grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by one granddaughter, Isabella Wisell.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Boone Hospital - NICU, c/o Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 West, Columbia, MO 65202.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.