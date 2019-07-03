Timothy Martin Wilson, 51, of Columbia, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019 in Columbia.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 6 at Fifth Street Christian Church, 401 N. 5th St., Columbia. Funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the church. Inurnment will be later in Fayette.

Timothy was born on March 17, 1968 in Fayette, the son of Eldridge and Frances (Powell) Wilson, who preceded him in death. He was known for being an all-around free spirit. His unapologetic personality captivated the hearts of everyone he encountered. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. In his spare time Tim enjoyed fishing and spending time with family. Tim had an extremely special relationship with his granddaughter, who affectionately referred to him as Pappy. Tim enjoyed spending time with her whenever he could. Tim was employed as a traveling construction foreman for over 25 years. He was able to travel to many states during this time.

He is survived by one son, Devere Kelly of Columbia; two daughters, DeShayra Kelly of Columbia and Angelica Graves of Boonville; one granddaughter, Jayliah Bowers of Columbia; four sisters, Lisa Wilson, Fontella Cobbins, Yolola Turner of Columbia and Carrie McCallop of Kansas City; two brothers, David Wilson of Columbia and Daniel (Slag) Wilson of Dallas, Texas.

He was preceded in death by one sister, Tina Logan; and his second mother, Melba Kelly-Gordon.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Family of Timothy Martin Wilson, c/o Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 West, Columbia, MO 65202.

