Janice Hall, 78, of Columbia, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019.

A Celebration of Life is being planned for July.

Janice was born Dec. 5, 1940 to Jesse and Ruby Bohannan in Vallejo, Calif. She was a member of Calvary Heritage Baptist Church.

She is survived by her three sons, Kenneth Hall of Arizona, Robert Hall and Brian Hall, both of Columbia; sister, Beverly McEuin (Darrell) of Columbia; many grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

