Joshua Benjamin Iken, 34, of Kansas City, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019.

The family will receive friends and family from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 2 at the Louis Memorial Chapel, 6830 Troost Ave., Kansas City, followed by a memorial service celebrating his life at 2 p.m. Graveside service and interment will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 3 at the Columbia Cemetery, 30 E. Broadway, Columbia.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF.org) or the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA.org).

Online condolences may be made at www.louismemorialchapel.com.

Arrangements by Louis Memorial Chapel, 816-361-5211.