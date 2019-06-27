Edyth Laverne Harper Norman, daughter of Arthur E Harper and Della Ann Ezard Harper, was born in Linn Creek, Missouri June 4, 1923, and passed from this life June 24, 2019. She was 96 years and 20 days.

Edyth married the love of her life Jasper G Norman October 17, 1953; he preceded her in death August 29, 1998. Edyth was also preceded in death by her parents; sisters Hazel Aldyth and Freida Colleen Harper and her brother Arthur Carl Harper.

Edyth worked in banking for 35 years. She retired from Boatman’s Bank.

She was a long time member of the First United Methodist Church of Lebanon Missouri.

She thoroughly enjoyed her time as a member of the Daffodil Garden Club.

She spent many years traveling to Branson, Missouri with her friends for the Daniel O’Donnell shows.

Most importantly Edyth loved her family and friends. She is survived by her sister Nedra Maxine Miller of Bendena Kansas; a sister-in-law Carol Y. Harper of Camdenton Missouri; two nephews Gregg Leroy Miller and his wife Cyndi of Bendena Kansas; Charles Darren Harper and his wife Dana of Camdenton Missouri; one niece Jayna Harper Collins and husband her Matt of Morrisville Missouri; one great nephew, Garrett Miller and one great niece Alesha Miller. She is also survived by many other relatives and close friends.

The family wishes to thank the team from Regional Hospice for their special care during her last few days and the team at Lebanon Health North for their compassionate care.

Her funeral will be held June 28, 2019, at Shadel’s Colonial Chapel, Lebanon Missouri with burial in the Lebanon Cemetery next to her love Jasper.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Regional Hospice, 514 W Fremont, Lebanon Missouri would be appreciated.